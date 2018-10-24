Brady White named Top 15
The 2018 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award has been reduced to 15 of the country’s top college quarterbacks.
Memphis quarterback Brady White is one of the 15 quarterbacks that made the list.
After 8 games, White has a 63.1 completion percentage and has thrown for 1,966 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Here’s the full list of candidates for the prestigious annual award-
Jake Browning, Washington
Eric Dungey, Syracuse
Ryan Finley, NC State
Will Grier, West Virginia
Justin Herbert, Oregon
Drew Lock, Missouri
Trace McSorley, Penn State
McKenzie Milton, UCF
Gardner Minshew, Washington State
Steven Montez, Colorado
Shea Patterson, Michigan
Brett Rypien, Boise State
Jordan Ta’amu, Ole Miss
Clayton Thorson, Northwestern
Brady White, Memphis