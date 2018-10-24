The 2018 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award has been reduced to 15 of the country’s top college quarterbacks.

Memphis quarterback Brady White is one of the 15 quarterbacks that made the list.

After 8 games, White has a 63.1 completion percentage and has thrown for 1,966 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the prestigious annual award-

Jake Browning, Washington

Eric Dungey, Syracuse

Ryan Finley, NC State

Will Grier, West Virginia

Justin Herbert, Oregon

Drew Lock, Missouri

Trace McSorley, Penn State

McKenzie Milton, UCF

Gardner Minshew, Washington State

Steven Montez, Colorado

Shea Patterson, Michigan

Brett Rypien, Boise State

Jordan Ta’amu, Ole Miss

Clayton Thorson, Northwestern

Brady White, Memphis