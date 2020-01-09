Things started to look up and the nerves of the Tiger fans started to settle but there was one big hurdle left. Brady White's decision.

Then Memphis promoted Ryan Silverfield to head coach and the only thing Silverfield has done was keep the 2020 recruiting class intact and signed. He's hired coaches from the SEC and ACC to join the staff.

The Memphis Tigers are coming off their best season ever with a 12-2 record and their first New Year's Six Bowl berth. Coach Mike Norvell bolted for Florida State and took a good number of the staff with him. Next season started to look like it was going to be a step back.

It was a important decision and fans were anxiously waiting. They knew what it meant for him and for the success of next year's team. They have their top rusher in Kenneth Gainwell back as well as their top receiver in Damonte Coxie. Three of your starting five offensive linemen are back.

Now that Brady White has made it known that he's coming back there's renewed excitement and expectations for the Tigers next year.

The talent is there for Memphis to defend their AAC Conference title and make a run at repeating as conference champs.

White has a chance to become the Tigers all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns. Not only does that excite Memphis fans but the it also excites the current record holder Danny Wimprine.

"I think it’s good for his stock as well as the teams potential to build on this last season," Wimprine told TigerSportsReport.

Wimprine has been Memphis' all-time leader in passing yards (10,215) and touchdowns (81) since 2004.

"I knew that once we have a quarterback that was a four year starter, like myself, it would probably be broken. The way that this Memphis offense is built now by being able to throw the ball down the field with these type of receivers we have...it’s going to be broken in three years, which is a feat in itself."

Wimprine talked about what impresses him the most about White.

"I think his ability to progress and learn as a quarterback over the last year has been tremendous. He had a huge turnaround from last year to the second half of this year. He was just playing at a much higher level. Also, his ability to make every throw on the field is something that he will need on the next level."

Brady White needs 2,906 passing yards to pass Wimprine. Using last years passing numbers, White passed the 2,900 yard mark in the 11th game. The full schedule isn't out yet so we'll have to wait and see which team will be Memphis' 11th opponent.

He needs 23 touchdowns to break Wimprine's passing touchdowns record. He had that in the 9th game last season.

As long as White stays healthy he will surpass the records set by Wimprine and that's something Wimprine hopes happens at the Liberty Bowl.

"If and when he breaks my record I will be there in person to watch the game and hand him the game ball. Hopefully at the liberty bowl!"

If by chance White breaks the record on the road, Wimprine said he'll make sure to give White the game ball the next time Memphis plays at home.