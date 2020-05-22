"The Tigers have great football program. I believe I will be a good fit and be in a place where I can succeed," Warner told TigerSportsReport.

The Memphis Tigers get their sixth commitment of the 2021 class. Three-star safety Brandon Warner from Ridgeway in Memphis told TigerSportsReport that he's committed.

"One player I looked up to is Anthony Miller. I chose Memphis because this is my hometown and I know I will have a strong support system from the city where I was born and raised."

A big reason for him picking Memphis was a chance to be a hometown hero. He got to witness how Anthony Miller and Tony Pollard succeeded at the college level and now they are in the NFL.

He has also built a great relationship with Memphis assistant coach Anthony Jones.

"Coach Jones is a great recruiter and I have grown to really be able to trust him through the recruiting process."

Ridgeway's head coach is former Tiger Duron Sutton and Sutton had high praise for Warner.

"Brandon is a great student athlete! He is everything a coach wants in a player. He makes great grades in school, all A’s. He is a lead by example player in the weight room and on the field. He is a quiet person by nature but he unleashes the beast in him when he steps on that field. He is hard hitting and a sure tackler, and very rangy on the back end with the ability to flow sideline to sideline with ease. He is a good get for the Tigers!"

Warner loves the fact that Memphis was able to host ESPN's GameDay and got to play in the Cotton Bowl. One of his goals is to help Memphis win a New Year's Six Bowl and become the next Memphian to be a hometown hero.

Check out his highlight film