The Memphis Tigers picked up a commitment from 3-star Tight End Drew Martin today.

Martin, 6-foot-4 225 lbs., becomes the third commitment of the 2019 class.

What was it about Memphis that made him commit?

"Memphis feels like home. They play competitive football. They have a great coaching staff. There are some great business opportunities as a student," Martin told TigerSportsReport.com

"I fit into the offense perfectly. I'm a tight end that can take advantage of mismatches."

He visited Memphis last week and loves the city.

"It’s a second home for me. I’ve probably visited 10 times. It’s right up the road from North Little Rock and I feel welcome every time."

Now that his recruitment is over, what is he working on this offseason to get him better prepared for his senior season?

"Right now I am getting used to having the ball in my hands, being the star. We’ve had some real stud play makers come through North Little Rock (the best football team in the state of Arkansas) and now it’s time for me to step up and be THE guy. A lot more targets are coming to allow our team to succeed at its highest level."

Last year he had 13 catches for 341 yards, averaged 28.4 yards per catch with 3 touchdowns.

North Little Rock head coach James Mitchell had nothing but praise for Martin.

“Drew is a fantastic kid and an even better talent. He came up thru our program as a quarterback and moved to tight end going into his junior year. He is a very, very athletic kid who has both great ball skills as well as a fantastic blocker. Drew is a super smart kid academically and will be a high value for Memphis. He had offers from well over 20 FBS schools and even a few power 5 schools. Great, great pick up for Memphis.”

Martin said he will sign in December and it will be all business for him, "I'm coming for a job."