Shortly after arriving here at the arena the news broke that the NCAA has ruled freshman James Wiseman ineligible. Allegedly head coach Penny Hardaway assisted in Wiseman and his family move to Memphis when he transferred from Nashville Ensworth to Memphis East where Hardaway coached.

News just came down that Hardaway and Wiseman just left the courtroom receiving a temporary injunction pending litigation that will allow Wiseman to play tonight. Stay tuned, as I’ll be tweeting over on @Isaac_Rivals. Crazy stuff!