Former Rutgers linebacker Brendan Devera visited Memphis recently and came away impressed with the Tigers.



"I like Memphis a lot. The facilities were top of the line. I talked to some of the players and got a good vibe, it was a good trip overall," Devera told TigerSportsReport.

"My favorite part was definitely the food. I love southern style food, the ribs, the BBQ wings, all of that!"

The 6-foot-3 240 lbs. linebacker is redshirting this year at ASA to focus on grades but does want to make a commitment before the season starts.



He'll have 2 years of eligibility left after this season.

What are some of the things he's looking for in a college?



"Fit, like how I fit in there system and how I get along with the coaches."



Memphis Defensive Coordinator Adam Fuller is his main recruiter and the two have hit it off.



"He’s cool and knows what he’s talking about on defense."