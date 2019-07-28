Memphis, Tennessee:

Brooks Koepka comes out on top to win the 2019 WGC. FedEx St. Jude Invitational with an impressive Sunday round. Brooks Koepka was ruthless on the course today taking down Rory McIlroy one shot at a time.

Brooks Koepka proved why he was the number one golfer in the world with his play on Sunday. Koepka attacked every fairway today with methodical precision that the golf world has grown accustomed too with his game. Koepka shot five-under-par on Sunday to put the bow on the WGC FedEx St.Jude Invitational.

With the win on Sunday, Brooks Koepka put himself into prime position with not only FedEx Cup points but also the Wyndham Rewards which secures Brooks with 4.75 million on Sunday.

Brooks Koepka had this to say about earning 4.75 million on Sunday.

" Yeah, it's nice. I'm sure I can find a way to spend it.No, it's incredible. To look at what I've done this year, just show consistency, try to take my game I guess to a new level and I've done that. To be up there in the FedExCup with a chance in Atlanta, that's incredible. It just shows the consistency all year.But to win the Wyndham Rewards is incredible. It's something that I guess that's what you shoot for. You want to be No. 1 when the season's done and going into the Playoffs, and then to say Aon Risk Reward, it just comes from the consistency. It's incredible to look at how much you could have won this Sunday, or today, and to do it, it's been incredible."

Shortly after his win on Sunday, Brooks announced via Instagram that he would be taking the week off to chill out and rest.

Brooks Koepka had this to say about how he planned to celebrate. I'm just going to go home and relax, man. I'm tired after these last couple trips. Not physically, but mentally. Anytime you win, you're mentally grinding, and these going overseas and then coming back. It was nice to actually get back home at the beginning of this week and spend two days at home and come out Tuesday night. It kind of felt like a new week. Put the clubs away for two days and come out here and play. And next week I'm just going to go hang out at home with my dog and just chill by the pool. No golf for me. "

This week was a massive success for the city of Memphis, and with a long term deal with FedEx and the PGA, this event is likely to get bigger and better as the years go on and on.