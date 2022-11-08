Prieskorn is Memphis' leading receiver with 36 catches for 454 yards and six touchdowns. His six touchdowns are third-most for a tight end in college football and 35th overall.

A high school quarterback, Prieskorn has turned in to one of the best tight ends in the country.

Prieskorn in jointed by eight other semifinalists including Brock Bowers (Georgia), Payne Durham (Purdue), Dalton Kincaid (Utah), Sam LaPorta (Iowa), Michael Mayer (Notre Dame), Ja'Tavion Sanders (Texas), Cade Stover (Ohio State) and Darnell Washington also from Georgia.

Prieskorn is the only Group of Five tight end on the list.

Prieskorn also ranks 14th among all receivers in the AAC.

Earlier this season, Prieskorn was named a semifinalist for the Burlsworth trophy an award given to the nation's top player that began their career as a walk-on.