For the second straight year Memphis will be playing Central Florida in the Knights home stadium for the conference championship. For the second straight year they will play twice in the same season.

The Tigers won the first game in this series and haven't won since. Twelve games in a row its been for Central Florida.



Two out of the last three games between these two Memphis has had their chance to end the streak but ultimately lost by 7 points or less.



Memphis nearly beat Central Florida earlier in the year losing 31-30. That was with UCF star quarterback McKenzie Milton. This Saturday the Knights will be without him. This just might be the Tigers best chance to finally break the losing streak.



The Knights are more than a one man team but Milton was the heart and soul.



The key for Memphis will be can they make redshirt freshman quarterback Darriel Mack Jr uncomfortable in the pocket.



The Tigers are tied for 2nd in the nation with Clemson in sacks in the month of November. They are also tied for 2nd in tackles for loss in the month of November.



With no Milton at the helm, you can expect the Knights to utilize their running game more than normal. UCF running back Greg McCrae should see a heavy dose of carries. That doesn't mean the Knights will neglect the passing game.



When you scout Memphis you'll see that they are 86th in the nation in passing yards allowed. When you look just in the month of November, the Tigers are even worse. They are 115th in the nation.



UCF will try to exploit the Tigers secondary but for them to win this game they'll need McCrae and fellow running back Adrian Killins to have a big game.



For Memphis to finally end this streak they'll need to outplay the Knights. They can't leave it to chance. They will need to score early and often. Memphis running back Darrell Henderson needs to have another big game.



Henderson had 199 yards the last time these two teams played. Could have been more if it weren't for a holding (some say phantom holding) call on a 32 yard touchdown with 6:44 left in a game down by 1-point.



Another key will be playing mistake free football.



The next play after that Henderson touchdown that was called back was a sack that took them out of field goal range. That sack was preventable. It was a mental breakdown. You can't have those type of mistakes again this game.

This will be the best chance to beat UCF and snap the streak. If not now, when?

