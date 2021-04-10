It didn't take long for Memphis to find a replacement for Drew Svoboda. Pete Thamel reported that Charlotte special teams coordinator Charles Bankins will become the new special teams coach at Memphis.

Bankins has coached at different levels and conferences. He spent time at Old Dominion, Vanderbilt, Maryland, Hampton, and Richmond.

He was the special teams and running backs on Richmond's 2008 FCS National Championship team.

He also has NFL experience as assistant special teams coach under Mike Martz with the St. Louis Rams in 2005.

