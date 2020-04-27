Chase Lowery talks about Memphis and his recruiting
Frisco (TX) three star cornerback Chase Lowery is no stranger to colleges. He have over 20 offers that include the likes of Texas Tech, Purdue, Memphis, Houston, Arizona, and others.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news