Former Ole Miss defensive back coach Chris Clark is expected to be hired by Memphis in the same role. The Daily Memphian's Jonah Jordan was the first to report the news and we have been able to confirm the report.

Clark spent the last 2 years at Ole Miss. The Rebels ranked 120th in pass defense this season and 111th last season.

Clark was in Oregon in 2017 and from 2013-2016 he was at Colorado.

Four of his Colorado players were selected in the NFL Draft. Chidobe Awuzie (2nd round), Isaiah Oliver (2nd round), Ahkello Witherspoon (3rd round), and Tedric Thompson (4th round). Ken Crawley was a undrafted free agent signed by the Saints.

Colorado's pass defense was 20th in the nation in 2016 which helped them win the Pac-12 Conference South Division title.



Before Colorado, Clark was the cornerbacks coach at San Jose State for three season and had 3 of his players get drafted into the NFL.

With the hiring of Clark, Ryan Silverfield will now focus finding a defensive coordinator and a offensive line coach.

