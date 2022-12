The Memphis Tigers picked up another commitment today when JUCO LB CJ Johnson chose Memphis over Temple, UTSA, and Charolette.

I chose Memphis because the moment I got there I could feel how much the people love the city. Also, the coaches and the players really treated me like family. I really like what’s being done defensively as well,” Johnson told TigerSportsReport.

Coach Hankins is his primary recruiter.

“He’s a great guy. I feel like he has a lot of knowledge and can really help maximize my ability as a player.”