JUCO Right Hand Pitcher/First Baseman Luke Clement has committed to the University of Memphis.

"I'm excited to announce I will be furthering my athletic career at the University of Memphis!" he said on social media.

What was it about Memphis?

"When I was on my visit and met with the coaching staff I instantly had a good feeling. They see a lot in me and are willing to put in the extra work with me to take my game to a higher level," Clement told TigerSportsReport.

"I grew up in Southaven, MS so it’s close to home and I’ll get to have a lot of family and friends come to my games."

Clement quickly built a bond with the Memphis coaches, "The coaches have a great back ground and I realized Memphis was a place I could grow, mature, and learn even more as an athlete."

Clement sees Memphis for more than just their athletics.

"Memphis is an elite business school and that’s important to me because eventually there will be life after baseball and I need to prepare my self for that."

Another reason for picking Memphis was to get to learn from Associate Head Coach/Pitchers Coach Russ McNickle. McNickle was his main recruiter and Clement likes the relationship they have built.

"I think he’s a great guy along with a great recruiter. He’s a smart coach and has a great background from previously being with the Padres. He has a lot to offer in me growing as a pitcher."

He wants to help Memphis challenge for a conference title. He has 4 pitches in his arsenal. The fastball, change-up, curveball, and slider. His fastball can top 92 MPH but his best pitch just might be his 12/6 curveball.



