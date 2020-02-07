Silverfield's first class was ranked 73rd in the nation. Some fans don't feel that's good enough but they fail to understand that this is a smaller class. The Tigers signed 18 players. The more players you sign the more recruiting points you earn. So take the 73rd ranking with a grain of salt.

Another important thing that Silverfield has done was keep the recruiting class in tact and built on it.

Gone is head coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and other assistants but Memphis promoted Ryan Silverfield to head coach and Silverfield hired a very solid staff to replace the coaches who left.

The Memphis Tigers had one of the best seasons in school history going 12-2 and a first ever New Years Six bowl game against Penn State in the Cotton Bowl.

How does this class compare to Mike Norvell, Justin Fuente, or Larry Porter's first class?

We'll start with Porter. His first class (2010) was ranked 64th in the nation and had a 2.52 star ranting average. There were 27 signings that year. They signed 1 four star and 14 three stars.

Porter's last year (2011) the Tigers were ranked 57th in the nation and had a 2.59 average star rating. Memphis signed 25 players that season. They signed 15 three stars.

Justin Fuente's first year (2013) the Tigers were 94th in the nation and had a 2.22 average star rating. The Tigers signed 27 players that year with 6 players being three stars.

Fuente's last year (2015) the Tigers were ranked 76th in the nation and had a 1.86 average star rating. They signed 28 players with 1 four star and 2 three stars.

Mike Norvell's first year (2016) the Tigers were ranked 72nd in the nation and had a 2.35 average star rating. They signed 20 players with 9 three stars.

Norvell's last year (2019) Memphis was ranked 56th in the nation and had a 2.8 average star rating. They signed 20 players with 16 three stars.

So this brings up to Silverfield's first class. As we mentioned before they are ranked 73rd in the nation. They have an average star rating of 2.5. They signed 18 players and 9 of them were three stars.

If Silverfield were able to have a normal class of 25 signees and keeping the 2.5 average star rating, then this class would have been ranked 47th in the nation and it would have been the best class ever for Memphis.

Instead of judging the class on the national rating, you should look at the average star rating. Porter's first year was 2.52, Fuente's was 2.22, Norvell's was 2.35, and Silverfield's was 2.5.

This class is small but what it lacks in quantity it makes up for quality. There's quality players in this class. Trust the coaches that they know what they are doing and can spot talent. Silverfield has proved over the past 4 years that he can recruit and spot talent. It doesn't matter what their star ratings are. It matters more that you have a coaching staff that develops talent and Memphis has proved over the past 3 coaching staffs that they can develop talent.