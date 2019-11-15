News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-15 17:50:01 -0600') }} football Edit

Comparing the starters: Memphis-Houston

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

#18 Memphis Tigers (8-1, 4-1) travel to Houston to play the Cougars (3-6, 1-4) Saturday afternoon at 2:30pm CST on ESPN2. Using PFF's grades we compare the probable starters for each team in this w...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}