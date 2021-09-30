Comparing the starters: Memphis-Temple
Memphis will try to bounce back from the loss to UTSA as they head to Philadelphia to open up conference play against the Temple Owls.
With the help of PFF we take a comparison of the starters for each team
PFF Grading Scale
90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
|Memphis Player
|PFF Grade
|Temple Player
|PFF Grade
|
QB-
Seth Henigan
|
61.1
|
QB-
D'Wan Mathis
|
48.3
|
RB-
Brandon Thomas
|
78.3
|
RB-
Edward Saydee
|
59.2
|
LT-
Austin Myers
|
50.5
|
LT-
Isaac Moore
|
77.9
|
LG-
Isaac Ellis
|
59.3
|
LG-
Joseph Hooper
|
62.8
|
C-
Jacob Likes
|
62.2
|
C-
C.J. Perez
|
46.8
|
RG-
Dylan Parham
|
73
|
RG-
Adam Klein
|
61.9
|
RT-
Matt Dale
|
64.6
|
RT-
Michael Niese
|
85.1
|
TE-
Sean Dykes
|
76.3
|
TE-
Darius Pittman
|
48.4
|
WR-
Calvin Austin III
|
84.6
|
WR-
Jadan Blue
|
58.5
|
WR-
Javon Ivory
|
60.2
|
WR-
Randle Jones
|
73.8
|
WR-
Gabe Rogers
|
55.2
|
WR-
Jose Barbon
|
66.6
|Memphis Player
|PFF Grade
|Temple Player
|PFF Grade
|
DE-
Wardalis Ducksworth
|
58.3
|
DE-
Manny Walker
|
75.6
|
DT-
John Tate IV
|
66.4
|
DT-
Jerquavion Mahone
|
60.1
|
DE-
Morris Joseph
|
67.3
|
DT-
Nick Bags
|
64.3
|
LB-
JJ Russell
|
59.8
|
DE-
Will Rodgers
|
79
|
LB-
Thomas Pickens
|
57
|
LB-
George Reid
|
57
|
LB-
Cole Mashburn
|
66.2
|
LB-
William Kwenkeu
|
70.8
|
LB-
Jaylon Allen
|
68.3
|
LB-
Kwantel Raines
|
56.3
|
CB-
Jacobi Francis
|
64.8
|
CB-
Cameron Ruiz
|
71.6
|
CB-
Greg Rubin
|
74.4
|
CB-
Keyshawn Paul
|
68.3
|
S-
Quindell Johnson
|
62.8
|
S-
Amir Tyler
|
67
|
S-
Sanchez Blake Jr.
|
72.2
|
S-
DaeSean Winston
|
54.4
--------------------------------------------------------------
