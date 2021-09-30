 Memphis vs Temple PFF Grades
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-30 13:40:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Comparing the starters: Memphis-Temple

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Memphis will try to bounce back from the loss to UTSA as they head to Philadelphia to open up conference play against the Temple Owls.

With the help of PFF we take a comparison of the starters for each team

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite

80 to 89 - Great

70 to 79 - Good

60 to 69 - Average to Above Average

50 - 59 - Below Average

49 and below - Poor

Comparing The Offense
Memphis Player PFF Grade Temple Player PFF Grade

QB-

Seth Henigan

61.1

QB-

D'Wan Mathis

48.3

RB-

Brandon Thomas

78.3

RB-

Edward Saydee

59.2

LT-

Austin Myers

50.5

LT-

Isaac Moore

77.9

LG-

Isaac Ellis

59.3

LG-

Joseph Hooper

62.8

C-

Jacob Likes

62.2

C-

C.J. Perez

46.8

RG-

Dylan Parham

73

RG-

Adam Klein

61.9

RT-

Matt Dale

64.6

RT-

Michael Niese

85.1

TE-

Sean Dykes

76.3

TE-

Darius Pittman

48.4

WR-

Calvin Austin III

84.6

WR-

Jadan Blue

58.5

WR-

Javon Ivory

60.2

WR-

Randle Jones

73.8

WR-

Gabe Rogers

55.2

WR-

Jose Barbon

66.6
Memphis Tigers football
Comparing The Defense
Memphis Player PFF Grade Temple Player PFF Grade

DE-

Wardalis Ducksworth

58.3

DE-

Manny Walker

75.6

DT-

John Tate IV

66.4

DT-

Jerquavion Mahone

60.1

DE-

Morris Joseph

67.3

DT-

Nick Bags

64.3

LB-

JJ Russell

59.8

DE-

Will Rodgers

79

LB-

Thomas Pickens

57

LB-

George Reid

57

LB-

Cole Mashburn

66.2

LB-

William Kwenkeu

70.8

LB-

Jaylon Allen

68.3

LB-

Kwantel Raines

56.3

CB-

Jacobi Francis

64.8

CB-

Cameron Ruiz

71.6

CB-

Greg Rubin

74.4

CB-

Keyshawn Paul

68.3

S-

Quindell Johnson

62.8

S-

Amir Tyler

67

S-

Sanchez Blake Jr.

72.2

S-

DaeSean Winston

54.4

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Tigers Lair Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}