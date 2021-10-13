 PFF Grades Memphis Navy
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-13 09:36:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Comparing the starters: Memphis vs Navy

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss

Memphis will try to bounce back from their third straight loss after dropping a game to Tulsa. This week they host Navy.

With the help of PFF we take a comparison of the starters for each team

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite

80 to 89 - Great

70 to 79 - Good

60 to 69 - Average to Above Average

50 - 59 - Below Average

49 and below - Poor

Memphis Tigers football
Memphis vs Navy (Joe Murphy/Getty Images)
Comparing The Offense
Memphis Player PFF Grade Navy Player PFF Grade

QB-

Seth Henigan

70.9

QB-

Tai Lavatai

64.6

RB-

Brandon Thomas

77.9

SB-

Carlinos Acie

62.1

LT-

Jonah Gambill

49.8

SB-

Chance Warren

61.1

LG-

Isaac Ellis

59.3

FB-

James Harris II

62.5

C-

Jacob Likes

67.9

LT-

Sam Glover

54.7

RG-

Dylan Parham

72.1

LG-

Joshua Pena

61

RT-

Matt Dale

61.1

C-

Darrellson Masaniai

47.8

TE-

Sean Dykes

77.3

RG-

Pierce Banbury

64

WR-

Calvin Austin III

87.8

RT-

Kip Frankland

61.8

WR-

Javon Ivory

63.9

WR-

Mark Walker

54.4

WR-

Gabe Rogers

55.2

WR-

Mychal Cooper

67.9
Comparing The Defense
Memphis Player PFF Grade Navy Player PFF Grade

DE-

Wardalis Ducksworth

61.2

DE-

Jacob Busic

57

DT-

John Tate IV

68

DT-

Donald Berniard Jr

53.6

DE-

Morris Joseph

62.9

DT-

J’arius Warren

51.7

LB-

JJ Russell

61

DE-

Nicholas Straw

64.3

LB-

Thomas Pickens

58.7

LB-

John Marshall

66.4

LB-

Cole Mashburn

66.1

LB-

Diego Fagot

71.3

LB-

Jaylon Allen

68.4

LB-

Will Harbour

52.1

CB-

Jacobi Francis

71.4

CB-

Jamal Glenn

64.1

CB-

Greg Rubin

67.3

CB-

Michael McMorris

61.4

S-

Quindell Johnson

67.9

S-

Kevin Brennan

51.5

S-

Sanchez Blake Jr.

72.1

S-

Taylor Robinson

54.4
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}