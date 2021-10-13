Comparing the starters: Memphis vs Navy
Memphis will try to bounce back from their third straight loss after dropping a game to Tulsa. This week they host Navy.
With the help of PFF we take a comparison of the starters for each team
PFF Grading Scale
90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
|Memphis Player
|PFF Grade
|Navy Player
|PFF Grade
|
QB-
Seth Henigan
|
70.9
|
QB-
Tai Lavatai
|
64.6
|
RB-
Brandon Thomas
|
77.9
|
SB-
Carlinos Acie
|
62.1
|
LT-
Jonah Gambill
|
49.8
|
SB-
Chance Warren
|
61.1
|
LG-
Isaac Ellis
|
59.3
|
FB-
James Harris II
|
62.5
|
C-
Jacob Likes
|
67.9
|
LT-
Sam Glover
|
54.7
|
RG-
Dylan Parham
|
72.1
|
LG-
Joshua Pena
|
61
|
RT-
Matt Dale
|
61.1
|
C-
Darrellson Masaniai
|
47.8
|
TE-
Sean Dykes
|
77.3
|
RG-
Pierce Banbury
|
64
|
WR-
Calvin Austin III
|
87.8
|
RT-
Kip Frankland
|
61.8
|
WR-
Javon Ivory
|
63.9
|
WR-
Mark Walker
|
54.4
|
WR-
Gabe Rogers
|
55.2
|
WR-
Mychal Cooper
|
67.9
|Memphis Player
|PFF Grade
|Navy Player
|PFF Grade
|
DE-
Wardalis Ducksworth
|
61.2
|
DE-
Jacob Busic
|
57
|
DT-
John Tate IV
|
68
|
DT-
Donald Berniard Jr
|
53.6
|
DE-
Morris Joseph
|
62.9
|
DT-
J’arius Warren
|
51.7
|
LB-
JJ Russell
|
61
|
DE-
Nicholas Straw
|
64.3
|
LB-
Thomas Pickens
|
58.7
|
LB-
John Marshall
|
66.4
|
LB-
Cole Mashburn
|
66.1
|
LB-
Diego Fagot
|
71.3
|
LB-
Jaylon Allen
|
68.4
|
LB-
Will Harbour
|
52.1
|
CB-
Jacobi Francis
|
71.4
|
CB-
Jamal Glenn
|
64.1
|
CB-
Greg Rubin
|
67.3
|
CB-
Michael McMorris
|
61.4
|
S-
Quindell Johnson
|
67.9
|
S-
Kevin Brennan
|
51.5
|
S-
Sanchez Blake Jr.
|
72.1
|
S-
Taylor Robinson
|
54.4