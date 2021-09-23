Comparing the starters: Memphis vs UTSA
Memphis is riding high after defeating an SEC opponent but another undefeated team roll into Memphis this week.The 3-0 UTSA Roadrunners are ready to prove they should be a candidate for AAC expansion and will be looking to take down the 3-0 Tigers.
With the help of PFF we take a comparison of the starters for each team
PFF Grading Scale
90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
|Memphis Player
|PFF Grade
|UTSA Player
|PFF Grade
|
QB-
Seth Henigan
|
61.5
|
QB-
Frank Harris
|
74.3
|
RB-
Brandon Thomas
|
81.2
|
RB-
Sincere McCormick
|
66.2
|
LT-
Austin Myers
|
49.5
|
LT-
Spencer Burford
|
84
|
LG-
Isaac Ellis
|
58.9
|
LG-
Terrell Haynes
|
57.6
|
C-
Jacob Likes
|
61.4
|
C-
Ahofitu Maka
|
73.4
|
RG-
Dylan Parham
|
72.8
|
RG-
Kevin Davis
|
52.4
|
RT-
Matt Dale
|
65.6
|
RT-
Makai Hart
|
67.3
|
TE-
Sean Dykes
|
64.6
|
TE-
Leroy Watson
|
64.3
|
WR-
Calvin Austin III
|
82.7
|
WR-
Tre’Von Bradley
|
49.8
|
WR-
Javon Ivory
|
63.3
|
WR-
Joshua Cephus
|
71.9
|
WR-
Gabe Rogers
|
53.6
|
WR-
Zakhari Franklin
|
87.7
|
DE-
Wardalis Ducksworth
|
62.8
|
DE-
Lorenzo Dantzler
|
62
|
DT-
John Tate IV
|
65.7
|
DT-
Jaylon Haynes
|
58.5
|
DE-
Morris Joseph
|
60.8
|
DE-
Brandon Matterson
|
68.9
|
LB-
JJ Russell
|
58.2
|
LB-
Charles Wiley
|
77.1
|
LB-
Thomas Pickens
|
58.9
|
LB-
Trevor Harmanson
|
56.7
|
LB-
Cole Mashburn
|
65.5
|
LB-
Jamal Ligon
|
61.6
|
LB-
Jaylon Allen
|
69.1
|
LB-
Clarence Hicks
|
61.6
|
CB-
Jacobi Francis
|
63.3
|
CB-
Tariq Woolen
|
70.2
|
CB-
Greg Rubin
|
75.3
|
CB-
Corey Mayfield
|
70.4
|
S-
Quindell Johnson
|
59.5
|
S-
Antonio Parks
|
60
|
S-
Sanchez Blake Jr.
|
69.8
|
S-
Rashad Wisdom
|
66.3