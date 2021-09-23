 PPF Grades Memphis
Comparing the starters: Memphis vs UTSA

Bryan Moss
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss
Memphis is riding high after defeating an SEC opponent but another undefeated team roll into Memphis this week.The 3-0 UTSA Roadrunners are ready to prove they should be a candidate for AAC expansion and will be looking to take down the 3-0 Tigers.

With the help of PFF we take a comparison of the starters for each team

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite

80 to 89 - Great

70 to 79 - Good

60 to 69 - Average to Above Average

50 - 59 - Below Average

49 and below - Poor

Comparing The Offense
Memphis Player PFF Grade UTSA Player PFF Grade

QB-

Seth Henigan

61.5

QB-

Frank Harris

74.3

RB-

Brandon Thomas

81.2

RB-

Sincere McCormick

66.2

LT-

Austin Myers

49.5

LT-

Spencer Burford

84

LG-

Isaac Ellis

58.9

LG-

Terrell Haynes

57.6

C-

Jacob Likes

61.4

C-

Ahofitu Maka

73.4

RG-

Dylan Parham

72.8

RG-

Kevin Davis

52.4

RT-

Matt Dale

65.6

RT-

Makai Hart

67.3

TE-

Sean Dykes

64.6

TE-

Leroy Watson

64.3

WR-

Calvin Austin III

82.7

WR-

Tre’Von Bradley

49.8

WR-

Javon Ivory

63.3

WR-

Joshua Cephus

71.9

WR-

Gabe Rogers

53.6

WR-

Zakhari Franklin

87.7
Comparing The Defense
Memphis Player PFF Grade UTSA Player PFF Grade

DE-

Wardalis Ducksworth

62.8

DE-

Lorenzo Dantzler

62

DT-

John Tate IV

65.7

DT-

Jaylon Haynes

58.5

DE-

Morris Joseph

60.8

DE-

Brandon Matterson

68.9

LB-

JJ Russell

58.2

LB-

Charles Wiley

77.1

LB-

Thomas Pickens

58.9

LB-

Trevor Harmanson

56.7

LB-

Cole Mashburn

65.5

LB-

Jamal Ligon

61.6

LB-

Jaylon Allen

69.1

LB-

Clarence Hicks

61.6

CB-

Jacobi Francis

63.3

CB-

Tariq Woolen

70.2

CB-

Greg Rubin

75.3

CB-

Corey Mayfield

70.4

S-

Quindell Johnson

59.5

S-

Antonio Parks

60

S-

Sanchez Blake Jr.

69.8

S-

Rashad Wisdom

66.3
