In a highly anticipated AAC matchup between the Cougars and the Tigers, Houston got the best of the Tigers to remain unbeaten on the season. The Cougars had control of the game with Memphis since the opening tip, Houston led the Tigers by a score of 45-34 at halftime.

The Tigers were unable to mount the full comeback over the Houston Cougars falling short in their second conference game on the season.

Memphis showed great fight and heart early in the second half cutting the Houston lead all the way down to seven at the first media timeout of the second half.

Every time the Tigers would cut the lead to single digits the Cougars would answer and push the lead back out to double digits.



The Tigers fought until the very end clawing into the Houston lead until the closing seconds, where the Cougars got the best of the Tigers 90-77.

Despite the loss, Memphis was led by Kareem Brewton Jr who led the Tigers with 25 points and was a huge reason as to why the Tigers were able to keep it respectful.

With the loss, Memphis drops to 9-6 on the season and 1-1 in AAC play.



The Tigers will take the court on Thursday as the Tigers host the East Carolina Pirates at 8 P.M. at the FedEx Forum. The Pirates are heading into the road game with Memphis riding high after a massive 73-71 upset of Cincinnati.