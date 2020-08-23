The Memphis Tigers have not played Central Arkansas since 1936, and given the current circumstances, it would be an absolute home run for both programs to play this fall. Both the Tigers and Bears have an open date on September 12th.

Central Arkansas is looking to schedule any team that is willing to play them following the Southland Conference postponement of the 2020 fall sports season. UCA has an eight-game schedule already, which includes the likeness of Arkansas State, UAB, and Lousiana Lafayette. UCA will also kickoff the 2020 season on August 29th for a week zero matchup with Austin Peay.

UCA has had its fair share of recent success with four conference championships in the last twelve years, and five playoff appearances in nine years. Not to mention, UCA is also the Alma mater of former Memphis Head Coach, Mike Norvell.

Given the uncertain times and the importance of scheduling local teams, the administration of both programs should sit down and make this game a reality. With only two and a half hours separating the two schools, it would give the fans another reason to get excited about the upcoming season.

Memphis will open its season on September 5th against Arkansas State.