Danton Barto, Former Memphis Linebacker Passes Away

Sad news to wake up to this morning as we learned of the passing of Danton Barto due to complications from COVID-19 at the age of 50.

Barto played at Memphis from 1990-1993. His 473 career tackles are still the best in school history. Barto came to Memphis from Niceville, Florida. In addition to his time with Memphis, Barto also played for the Memphis Mad Dogs of the CFL. He also coached in af2 primarily with the Memphis Xplorers from 2002-2006. He led the Xplorers to the league title in 2005 and is the third winningest coach all-time in af2 history.

In addition, Barto served as a scout for the Los Angeles Rams.



Barto is remembered on and off the field for being a tenacious, fiery and no-nonsense leader.

I got to know Danton during my time working the Xplorers from 2002-2004. He was one of the nicest most genuine people I've ever known.

He is survived by his wife Shelley and his son Will.

There is a movement afoot to have Barto's number 59 retired and placed into the ring of honor at the Liberty Bowl. I'll have more details on that in the coming days.



But for now, the entire TSR team sends thoughts and prayers for peace during this very difficult time to the Barto family and his friends.

