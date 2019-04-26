For the 6th straight year the Memphis Tigers had a player drafted in the NFL. This year the first Tiger off the board is running back Darrell Henderson.

Henderson, 5-foot-8 208 lbs., finished his career at Memphis with 3,532 yards with 36 touchdowns.

His big play ability is well known. ProFootballFocus had Henderson's breakaway percentage at 70.8% which ranked him 1st among running backs in the draft.

With the 70th pick in the NFL Draft the LA Rams picked Henderson.

Henderson's draft analysis from ESPN-

"Henderson is a quick and decisive runner with good vision and feel. He plays faster than his timed speed and shifts into another gear when he hits daylight. He runs hard and has above-average leg drive for his size. He's a reliable receiver, but he's a below-average pass-blocker at this point."

The last time a Tiger running back was drafted was in 2006 when Carolina selected DeAngelo Williams 27th overall.

