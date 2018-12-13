The speculation on Memphis running back Darrell Henderson's future came to an end when he posted his intentions on social media

Henderson became the first Tiger player ever to be named a unanimous All-American.He was second in the nation with 1,909 rushing yards and led the nation with 15 plays of 40 or more yards. He also led the nation with 25 total touchdowns.

He ranks 3rd in Memphis history in rushing yards, and his rushing TDs tied the single-season mark. He ranks 2nd in Memphis history with 3,545 yards rushing and 45 TDs for his career.

He hasn't made it known if he will skip the Birmingham Bowl. He's missed the Tigers practices last week.

Memphis plays Wake Forest in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 22.





