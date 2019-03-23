Memphis, Tennessee:





Memphis spring football is in full swing as the Tigers took the field in their fifth practice of the spring. Coming into this off-season the Tigers had a lot of question marks after losing key players, members of the coaching staff, and just overall normal football turnover.





Coming into Saturday’s practice one of the things personally I wanted to see out of the day is how the defense would look. Boy oh boy I was surprised about how big and physical they played and looked. This new defensive unit under Adam Fuller plays with a level of intensity that Memphis has needed to crossover to the next step and to take the program to new heights.





When you take a look at the College Football landscape one thing is for certain, defense wins’ championships. From what I saw today it has the possibility of becoming something very interesting to watch as the spring goes on. Coach Fuller and his staff will have this Tigers unit playing at a level that will push them past the finish line.





The one thing that stood out to me about the offense was the quarterback battle that might be taking shape in this spring camp. Brady White is the favorite to be named the starter for the upcoming 2019 season but based off what I saw and heard the QB battle might be a lot tighter than expected. Which is a really good problem to have, it speaks volumes of the depth of the program.





This will be an exciting spring for Memphis football and could be the turning point for this program.







