Memphis, Tennessee:

As round two gets underway here in the 901 at the World Golf FedEx St. Jude Invitational we take a quick look at day one.

Jon Rahm has a three-stroke lead at eight-under-par here at TPC Southwind. Rahm will get his second round underway in a group with Gary Woodland who sits at three over and tied for 52nd, and Xander Schauffele who sits at tied for 24th at one-under-par.

Yesterday, the course played tough for these golfers with the green speed and the thick rough being the top two problems faced.

As the second round gets underway this morning look for these golfers to use no wind to their advantage on the course today. Friday will be a crucial day for these golfers as far as placement is concerned. If today is anything like yesterday we could easily see twenty-four golfers in contention on the weekend.