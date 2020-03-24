I'm writing to you to urge you to take care of each other and to have each other's back in this time of uncertainty.

Memphis has always been a resilient city, no matter what life has thrown at her, this city has risen from the ashes on numerous occasions for well over 200 years.

Fast forward to now, as a city we face a common enemy in Covid-19, an enemy that doesn't care what you look like, or if you prefer Central Barbecue to the Rendezvous, this an enemy that as a city we must tackle together as one team with one heartbeat.

As we stand before this invisible enemy, we need to show the rest of the world what the 901 is all about.

Think about that feeling you had when all of Memphis had made their way to the Cotton Bowl. Do you remember how it felt to have the entire sports world talking about the power of the 901? For a lot of you, that feeling was something that words alone will never be able to tell.

Now, I want you to fast forward three months. We're right in the middle of what could be the worst pandemic of our lifetime, as Memphians we face a choice starting on Tuesday night when the Safer At Home law goes into effect for the entire Memphis and Shelby County area.

As a city, Memphis has an incredible opportunity to forever change the course of how people face Covid-19. Every member of the 901 needs to do their part to slow down this virus and preserve what we hold so dear for future generations to come.

That feeling of pride and unity that Memphians felt in Dallas just three short months ago would return to this great city and the rest of the world. All of the 901 needs to remain at home and fully adhere to what our local, state, and federal governments instruct us to do.

A lot of things are at stake as we start our lockdown phase on Tuesday night, not only are countless Memphian life's on the line but also on a much lighter note, the 2020 Memphis football season could also be on the line. If as a whole city we don't take this as seriously as we need to.

Memphis, this is our time to show the rest of the world what our city is all about. It's our time to show not only our Grit but also our Grind as well. As one team, with one heartbeat, this enemy will be defeated and life as we know it will return back to normal in time to party on Tiger Lane on September 5th, as the Memphis football team goes to battle with Arkansas State.