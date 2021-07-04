Dedrick Bell Jr. commits to Memphis

The Memphis Tigers picked up their 9th commitment of the 2022 class when Pensacola (FL) defensive back Dedrick Bell Jr . announced his decision via social media.

Why Memphis?

"It's a special place. I absolutely love the coaches," Bell Jr told TigerSportsReport.



Bell Jr., 6-foot-3 190 lbs., chose Memphis over Tulane, Ohio, Western Kentucky, and South Alabama.

He took an unofficial visit to Memphis recently and was really impressed. He got to visit the Liberty Bowl and saw some of the campus but there's one thing that stood out to him.



"The weight room was very nice. The weight room stood out to me the most."



Memphis defensive back coach Charles Clark is his main recruiter and Bell Jr. likes him a lot.

"He's a good coach and he's real honest. He made me want to commit to Memphis."



With his commitment today, Memphis currently sits 60th in the 2022 Rivals Team Rankings.

