Defensive Snap Counts: Georgia State
After each game, TigerSportsReport will start posting the snap counts from Memphis' game. Pro Football Focus tracks every snap by every player. The first chart at each position is for the game against Georgia State. The second chart is a running total for the season.
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Jonathan Wilson
|
43
|
24
|
19
|
O'Bryan Goodson
|
37
|
19
|
18
|
Joseph Dorceus
|
35
|
20
|
15
|
Keith Brigham
|
34
|
20
|
14
|
John Tate IV
|
31
|
20
|
11
|
Khalil Johnson
|
31
|
15
|
16
|
Corteze Love
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
Braylon Brown
|
5
|
2
|
3
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
O'Bryan Goodson
|
95
|
67
|
28
|
Jonathan Wilson
|
91
|
51
|
40
|
Khalil Johnson
|
87
|
52
|
35
|
Joseph Dorceus
|
79
|
45
|
34
|
John Tate IV
|
69
|
41
|
28
|
Keith Brigham
|
44
|
23
|
21
|
Emmanuel Cooper
|
40
|
25
|
15
|
Corteze Love
|
20
|
9
|
11
|
Braylon Brown
|
16
|
7
|
9
|
Desmond Hawkins
|
14
|
5
|
9
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Austin Hall
|
64
|
31
|
33
|
Jackson Dillon
|
53
|
26
|
27
|
Tim Hart
|
50
|
20
|
30
|
Bryce Huff
|
40
|
15
|
25
|
Curtis Akins
|
37
|
22
|
15
|
JJ Russell
|
34
|
20
|
14
|
Nehemiah Augustus
|
23
|
8
|
15
|
Keith Brown Jr.
|
15
|
9
|
6
|
Cade Mashburn
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
Xavier Cullens
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
Hayden Ferrari
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
Jacoby Hill
|
1
|
0
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Austin Hall
|
169
|
108
|
61
|
Jackson Dillon
|
123
|
81
|
42
|
Tim Hart
|
117
|
68
|
49
|
Bryce Huff
|
117
|
69
|
48
|
Curtis Akins
|
110
|
80
|
30
|
JJ Russell
|
90
|
61
|
29
|
Jacoby Hill
|
47
|
26
|
21
|
Keith Brown Jr.
|
36
|
15
|
21
|
Nehemiah Augustus
|
28
|
9
|
19
|
Xavier Cullens
|
23
|
9
|
14
|
Cade Mashburn
|
22
|
8
|
14
|
Tyler Garvey
|
14
|
5
|
9
|
Hayden Ferrari
|
13
|
6
|
7
|
Alec Long
|
3
|
2
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Tito Windham
|
77
|
38
|
39
|
T.J. Carter
|
76
|
38
|
38
|
Jacobi Francis
|
19
|
4
|
15
|
Tamaurice Smith
|
5
|
2
|
3
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Tito Windham
|
182
|
115
|
67
|
T.J. Carter
|
181
|
115
|
66
|
Tamaurice Smith
|
34
|
11
|
23
|
Jacobi Francis
|
34
|
8
|
26
|
Thomas Pickens*
|
22
|
7
|
15
|
Chris Claybrooks
|
19
|
6
|
13
|
Tim Gordon
|
4
|
0
|
4
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Tyrez Lindsey
|
75
|
37
|
38
|
Josh Perry
|
67
|
34
|
33
|
La'Andre Thomas
|
12
|
5
|
7
|
Thomas Pickens*
|
8
|
3
|
5
|
Sanchez Blake Jr.
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
Colton Cochran
|
5
|
2
|
3
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Tyrez Lindsey
|
174
|
117
|
62
|
Josh Perry
|
170
|
110
|
60
|
Sanchez Blake Jr.
|
34
|
11
|
23
|
La'Andre Thomas
|
30
|
10
|
20
|
Colton Cochran
|
24
|
9
|
15