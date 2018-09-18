Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-18 12:44:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Defensive Snap Counts: Georgia State

Nfok8xqylnl2ae9lywqc
Justin Ford/USATSI
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

After each game, TigerSportsReport will start posting the snap counts from Memphis' game. Pro Football Focus tracks every snap by every player. The first chart at each position is for the game against Georgia State. The second chart is a running total for the season.

Defensive Line vs Georgia State
Player Snaps Run Pass

Jonathan Wilson

43

24

19

O'Bryan Goodson

37

19

18

Joseph Dorceus

35

20

15

Keith Brigham

34

20

14

John Tate IV

31

20

11

Khalil Johnson

31

15

16

Corteze Love

5

2

3

Braylon Brown

5

2

3
Defensive Line Season Totals
Player Snaps Run Pass

O'Bryan Goodson

95

67

28

Jonathan Wilson

91

51

40

Khalil Johnson

87

52

35

Joseph Dorceus

79

45

34

John Tate IV

69

41

28

Keith Brigham

44

23

21

Emmanuel Cooper

40

25

15

Corteze Love

20

9

11

Braylon Brown

16

7

9

Desmond Hawkins

14

5

9
Linebacker vs Georgia State
Player Snaps Run Pass

Austin Hall

64

31

33

Jackson Dillon

53

26

27

Tim Hart

50

20

30

Bryce Huff

40

15

25

Curtis Akins

37

22

15

JJ Russell

34

20

14

Nehemiah Augustus

23

8

15

Keith Brown Jr.

15

9

6

Cade Mashburn

5

2

3

Xavier Cullens

5

3

2

Hayden Ferrari

5

2

3

Jacoby Hill

1

0

1
 Linebacker Season Totals
Player Snaps Run Pass

Austin Hall

169

108

61

Jackson Dillon

123

81

42

Tim Hart

117

68

49

Bryce Huff

117

69

48

Curtis Akins

110

80

30

JJ Russell

90

61

29

Jacoby Hill

47

26

21

Keith Brown Jr.

36

15

21

Nehemiah Augustus

28

9

19

Xavier Cullens

23

9

14

Cade Mashburn

22

8

14

Tyler Garvey

14

5

9

Hayden Ferrari

13

6

7

Alec Long

3

2

1
Cornerback vs Georgia State
Player Snaps Run Pass

Tito Windham

77

38

39

T.J. Carter

76

38

38

Jacobi Francis

19

4

15

Tamaurice Smith

5

2

3
 Cornerback Season Totals
Player Snaps Run Pass

Tito Windham

182

115

67

T.J. Carter

181

115

66

Tamaurice Smith

34

11

23

Jacobi Francis

34

8

26

Thomas Pickens*

22

7

15

Chris Claybrooks

19

6

13

Tim Gordon

4

0

4
*Pickens is listed as a CB in PFF stats but a OLB on the roster. Since we are using PFF stats, we left Pickens as a CB.
Safety vs Georgia State
Player Snaps Run Pass

Tyrez Lindsey

75

37

38

Josh Perry

67

34

33

La'Andre Thomas

12

5

7

Thomas Pickens*

8

3

5

Sanchez Blake Jr.

5

2

3

Colton Cochran

5

2

3
*PFF shows that Pickens played 8 snaps at Safety against Georgia State.
 Safety Season Totals
Player Snaps Run Pass

Tyrez Lindsey

174

117

62

Josh Perry

170

110

60

Sanchez Blake Jr.

34

11

23

La'Andre Thomas

30

10

20

Colton Cochran

24

9

15
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}