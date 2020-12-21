Devontae Dobbs transfers to Memphis
The Memphis Tigers got a big time addition to the offensive line ranks this morning when Devontae Dobbs tweeted he was committing to Memphis.
Thank you to all the coaches who have reached out for recruitment! At this time I would like to announce that I will be continuing my educational and athletic career at University of Memphis. #gotigers pic.twitter.com/LAZrQTmu5U— Devontae Dobbs (@Devontae_Dobbs) December 21, 2020
Dobbs, 6-foot-5 305 lbs., is a redshirt freshman and former 4-star recruit. He played in four games at left tackle with one start for the Spartans in 2019 but didn't see a game this year.