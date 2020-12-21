 Memphis Tigers Recruiting
Devontae Dobbs transfers to Memphis

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss
The Memphis Tigers got a big time addition to the offensive line ranks this morning when Devontae Dobbs tweeted he was committing to Memphis.

Devontae Dobbs
Devontae Dobbs (@Devontae_Dobbs)

Dobbs, 6-foot-5 305 lbs., is a redshirt freshman and former 4-star recruit. He played in four games at left tackle with one start for the Spartans in 2019 but didn't see a game this year.


