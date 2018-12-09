The Memphis Tigers will be looking for a new Offensive Coordinator for the 3rd straight year when it was announced that Auburn has hired Kenny Dillingham to serve in the same position.

Dillingham, 28, started out as a graduate assistant with Memphis three years ago before working his way up the ladder and is one of the youngest Coordinators in the country.

"Kenny is one of the rising stars in our profession, coaching two top 10 nationally ranked offenses the last two years," Malzahn said. "Because of Kenny's energy, intelligence and genuine care for his players, he's been highly successful coaching quarterbacks and is an outstanding recruiter, while working closely with Mike Norvell in developing one of the nation's top offenses."

Norvell first hired Chip Long. After a successful season he was hired by Notre Dame. Then he promoted Darrell Dickey. After that successful season Texas A&M hired him away. Then Norvell promoted Dillingham last season. Now he's gone too.



Where will Norvell turn to for his next Offensive Coordinator?

