Star forward/center James Wiseman has formally withdrawn from the University of Memphis to prepare for the 2020 NBA Draft. Can you blame him?

Back in November the NCAA suspended him for 12 games for nothing he did. The suspension was levied because his high school coach (who just so happens to now be his college coach) gave money to his mom to cover moving expenses.

Wiseman filed a lawsuit that allowed him to play until his case was heard but later dropped that lawsuit after his lawyers negotiated a settlement with the NCAA. 3 of those 12 games were tacked onto his suspension due to the fact that Memphis played Wiseman after the NCAA informed the Tigers that there were issues with Wiseman’s eligibility.

Let's face it, you can't blame Wiseman for not wanting to play and help the NCAA make money off his likeness when they punished him for something that other people did.

You can tell he wanted to play this season. When Memphis beat Tennessee 51-47 on Saturday, Wiseman FaceTime'd his teammates to congratulate them.

In his Instagram post stating he was leaving Memphis he said, "This was not how I expected my freshman season to be."