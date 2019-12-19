Don't blame Wiseman for his decision
Star forward/center James Wiseman has formally withdrawn from the University of Memphis to prepare for the 2020 NBA Draft. Can you blame him?
Back in November the NCAA suspended him for 12 games for nothing he did. The suspension was levied because his high school coach (who just so happens to now be his college coach) gave money to his mom to cover moving expenses.
Wiseman filed a lawsuit that allowed him to play until his case was heard but later dropped that lawsuit after his lawyers negotiated a settlement with the NCAA. 3 of those 12 games were tacked onto his suspension due to the fact that Memphis played Wiseman after the NCAA informed the Tigers that there were issues with Wiseman’s eligibility.
Let's face it, you can't blame Wiseman for not wanting to play and help the NCAA make money off his likeness when they punished him for something that other people did.
You can tell he wanted to play this season. When Memphis beat Tennessee 51-47 on Saturday, Wiseman FaceTime'd his teammates to congratulate them.
In his Instagram post stating he was leaving Memphis he said, "This was not how I expected my freshman season to be."
He wanted to play. The NCAA wanted to make an example out of him.
The NCAA drove Wiseman to this decision. They could have had a star player in a basketball crazed town finally back in the NCAA tournament. The NCAA tournament will still happen but it'll be without a star player like Wiseman, who is still projected as high as #1 overall in the NBA Draft (CBS and NBADraftRoom).
Wiseman's decision hurts the NCAA and it hurts Memphis. Tiger fans will always wonder "what if" when they think back on this season and what could have been.
The Tigers are still talented enough to make the NCAA tournament but the deep run that once was expected is no more.
The NCAA does realize that college basketball is better when the best players play, right?
Think about it. Does James Wiseman leave Memphis right now if he wasn't suspended?
The 12-game suspension gave Wiseman, and those around him, time to evaluate whether or not he should leave and prepare for the NBA Draft.
Some will point to the injury of North Carolina's Cole Anthony (also widely seen as a potential overall #1 Draft pick) as a factor into Wiseman's decision. The risk of injury was always there for Wiseman. That had to enter his mind, but I don't think that was the largest factor.
I feel the NCAA suspension didn't sit well with him and the folks around him, and their input ultimately tipped the scales for him to leave.
Wiseman is a lock to be a top 5 draft pick. Can you blame him for leaving?
We can't.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
