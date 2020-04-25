Memphis center Dustin Woodard became the third Memphis Tiger to see his name light up on the NFL Draft board when the New England Patriots selected him with the 16th pick in the 7th round.

Woodard, 6-foot-1 295 lbs., is a versatile lineman that can play guard or center and he showed that during his Memphis career.

He came to Memphis in the 2016 class as a 2-star and it wasn't long before he proved he was more than that. He started 52 of the 54 games in his Memphis career.

Woodard was a 2019 William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist as well as a two-time All-American Athletic Conference selection.



