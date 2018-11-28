Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-28 19:14:17 -0600') }} football

Eight Tigers on All-Conference teams

Justin Ford/USATSI
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

The AAC announced their first and second all-conference teams today and there were eight Tigers that earned their way on those teams.

Running back Darrell Henderson, Offensive Lineman Dustin Woodard and Punt Returner Pop Williams were named to the All-Conference first team.

Cornerback T.J. Carter, Wide Receiver Damonte Coxie, Linebacker Bryce Huff and Offensive Lineman Trevon Tate are second-team honorees.

Linebacker Curtis Akins was named All-Conference honorable mention.

All-AAC 1st Team
ALL-AAC 2nd Team
Honorable Mention
