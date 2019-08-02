Memphis, Tennessee:

With the official start of College Football season just four weeks away, the Memphis Tigers football team met with the media on Thursday afternoon to talk about the upcoming 2019 season. The Memphis Tigers will start their prep for the season opener with the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday afternoon.

As the Tigers get ready to start fall camp on Friday the energy around the program is something that can barely be put into words. This Memphis football team has a certain level of confidence that has never been seen before. It almost feels like a perfect storm is brewing within the program.

This Memphis team is favored in all twelve of their games this season and are picked to win the AAC West for a third straight season with a likely matchup with the UCF Knights in the AAC Championship Game for a third straight year.

The overall sense around the program is confidence, it's that sense that has Head Coach, Mike Norvell beaming with energy as his team prepares for the upcoming season.

The Memphis Tigers are set up for an outstanding season, a season that could break the record books. This team has the energy and the confidence to completely shock the entire College Football world, much like UCF did two years ago when the Knights ran the tables to go undefeated including an impressive win over the Auburn Tigers.