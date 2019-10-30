Memphis, Tennessee:

For a city that often gets the short end of the stick, Memphis finally has a global audience to show off what is great about the city. With the announcement of College Gameday coming to the 901, this city has been in a complete state of euphoria. This whole week is an opportunity to be featured on a global level.

No city in the world is more deserving of the global spotlight than Memphis. This city is known for its hard work and the grit and grind mentality that defines the 901.

To every Memphian, enjoy this moment. Don't let the outside noise get to you this has always been and always will be Memphis vs Everybody. Saturday is a combination of perseveration and a lifetime of grind.

Athletics Director Laird Veatch said it best, with his comments about the celebration of Memphis.

" This weekend is a celebration for all of Memphis," Veatch stated. "It is going to be remarkable. The University of Memphis is the prime time national telecast on ABC. No. 23 Memphis vs. No. 14 SMU ... it doesn't get any better than this. Come be a part of one of the biggest days in Memphis Football history. Go Tigers!"

The game is nearing a sellout with the promotion of $ 9.01 tickets going on through 11:59 late Wednesday night. Memphis fans get out, wear your Tiger blue, and be proud to be from Memphis. This is your moment, so enjoy it and take it all in.

Tigers and SMU will kickoff Saturday night at 6:30 on ABC.