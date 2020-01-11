Memphis, Tennessee:

Despite dropping two straight games, the Memphis Tigers will be okay! These are the type of things that happen to young teams every year in College Basketball. Sure, losing two games in a row will drive a coaching staff and fan base crazy, but so goes the territory when you have a team full of 18-year-old kids.

Penny Hardaway and his staff are using every loss as a learning experience for his young team. As this team hits the road again on Sunday, look for this coaching staff to make a few tweaks to this Memphis team.

Expect for Penny Hardaway and his staff to make adjustments to get guys like Lester Quinones and DJ Jeffries more involved with the offense. At times the Tigers have seemed stagnant, which has led to large deficits early in the first half, which has been hard to overcome. Coach Hardway and his staff will look to expand the offensive sets as the Tigers travel to South Florida on Sunday to take on the Bulls.

The biggest thing to remember as the season progresses for this young Memphis team everything will be okay! In college basketball, the season is a marathon, not a sprint. Sure, it's frustrating to lose, but the old basketball saying of " Nothing Matters Until March" is even more true with a young team.

As Memphis takes the court on Sunday for another road at USF, it's important for fans to trust the process and enjoy the ride. This young Memphis team will turn out okay, as the season progresses towards March.

Memphis will take on the South Florida Bulls on Sunday afternoon with tip-off coming your way at 3:00 central time and can be seen on ESPN2.