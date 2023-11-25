Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Evaluating Ryan Silverfield

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss

The Memphis Tigers finished the regular season at 9-3 but to some fans, that's not good enough. You see it on social media about how he can't win against good teams or he's not as good as Norvell.

Let's put feelings aside and look at the facts.

Memphis HC Ryan Silverfield
Memphis HC Ryan Silverfield (Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal/USATSI)

When you look at games won, Silverfield is 5th winningest coach in Memphis history with 30 wins. If Memphis wins their Bowl game this year, Silverfield will tie Richard Williamson for 4th all time at Memphis in wins.

Memphis Head Coach Wins
Coach Games Wins

Billy Murphy

117

81

Tommy West

110

49

Mike Norvell

54

38

Richard Williamson

66

31

Ryan Silverfield

48

30

There have been fans that complain that Silverfield had more chances to win games because there's more games in today's college football compared to years past. So let's look at win percentage.

Memphis HC Win Percentage
Coach Games Winning %

Mike Norvell

54

.704

Billy Murphy

117

.697

Ryan Silverfield

48

.625

DON'T HAVE TSR PREMIUM YET? SIGN UP TODAY FOR JUST $9.95/MONTH!

Silverfield is the 3rd winningest head coach in Memphis' history when you look at winning percentage.

You'll have folks who say, "He can't beat good teams." Once again, lets put feelings aside and look at the facts.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement