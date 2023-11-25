Evaluating Ryan Silverfield
The Memphis Tigers finished the regular season at 9-3 but to some fans, that's not good enough. You see it on social media about how he can't win against good teams or he's not as good as Norvell.
Let's put feelings aside and look at the facts.
When you look at games won, Silverfield is 5th winningest coach in Memphis history with 30 wins. If Memphis wins their Bowl game this year, Silverfield will tie Richard Williamson for 4th all time at Memphis in wins.
|Coach
|Games
|Wins
|
Billy Murphy
|
117
|
81
|
Tommy West
|
110
|
49
|
Mike Norvell
|
54
|
38
|
Richard Williamson
|
66
|
31
|
Ryan Silverfield
|
48
|
30
There have been fans that complain that Silverfield had more chances to win games because there's more games in today's college football compared to years past. So let's look at win percentage.
|Coach
|Games
|Winning %
|
Mike Norvell
|
54
|
.704
|
Billy Murphy
|
117
|
.697
|
Ryan Silverfield
|
48
|
.625
Silverfield is the 3rd winningest head coach in Memphis' history when you look at winning percentage.
You'll have folks who say, "He can't beat good teams." Once again, lets put feelings aside and look at the facts.
