A 6-foot-9 sophomore that appeared in just 18 games this past season for Evansville due to a back injury, Williams should have the chance to impact any four of his finalists whenever he sees the floor next. Where that is remains up for debate but his coach, Kenneth Roy, told Rivals.com that he will choose between Arkansas , Baylor , Kentucky and Memphis .

One of the top transfers available this spring, DeAndre Williams has taken the final step in his recruitment before coming to a college decision. After hearing from over 30 high-major programs, Williams has settled on a final school list.

Williams is a native of Houston, Texas, that was ruled ineligible to compete during the 2018-2019 in which he lost a full year of eligibility. He would be forced to sit out next season if the one-time transfer rule is not passed, or if he does not receive the waiver that would allow for immediate eligibility.

Bringing great size and versatility to the frontcourt, Williams can play a variety of spots and on both sides of the floor. He averaged 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and a block per game last season, while making over 45-percent of his perimeter attempts and 65-percent of his shots from the floor.

While he was unable to take any visits throughout the transfer process due to the coronavirus, Williams is expected to make his commitment later in the week. He had also entered his name into the NBA Draft last month. Unless he hears the appropriate feedback that would equate to a draft selection, Williams should likely be found on a college campus in the fall.