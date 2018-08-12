With 3 weeks away from the college football season, the Memphis Tigers held an open practice for Tiger fans.

Fan Fest 2018 was attended by over 800 Tiger fans and they got an early look at the 2018 Memphis Tigers.

There was gear for sale under the tent, including shoes, t-shirts, jerseys and more from various Memphis programs.

The fans got to see first hand the battle at quarterback. The battle isn't over and both David Moore and Brady White have had their days when they have outplayed the other. During fan fest, it was Moore who had the better performance.

Check out his touchdown pass to Kedarian Jones.

