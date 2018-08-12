Fan fest excites fans
With 3 weeks away from the college football season, the Memphis Tigers held an open practice for Tiger fans.
Fan Fest 2018 was attended by over 800 Tiger fans and they got an early look at the 2018 Memphis Tigers.
There was gear for sale under the tent, including shoes, t-shirts, jerseys and more from various Memphis programs.
The fans got to see first hand the battle at quarterback. The battle isn't over and both David Moore and Brady White have had their days when they have outplayed the other. During fan fest, it was Moore who had the better performance.
Check out his touchdown pass to Kedarian Jones.
David Moore with a touchdown pass to Kedarian Jones at the Memphis Fan Fest open scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/4IrCeEZMsq— AHSTIGERLIFESPORTS (@tigerlifesports) August 12, 2018
The unit that stood out the most was the linebackers. It's going to be hard to keep sophomore linebacker JJ Russell off the field. He's been having a great fall camp.
The thing that the Tiger defense needed to improve on the most this off-season was pass rushing. It's only fall camp but they look much improved in that department.
One thing that stands out to us is the depth this team has. No matter what position you look at, there's not just depth but quality depth.
Take a look at the running backs. This position is at least 6 deep. Junior's Darrell Henderson and Patrick Taylor are your 1-2 punch but when you throw in RS-Freshman Tim Taylor with true freshmen Cam Flemming and Kenny Gainwell, you have a stable of running backs. We can't forget to mention Marquavius Weaver. The RS-Freshman had a solid day at fan fest.
The fans were excited and encouraged coming out of fan fest. Coach Norvell was appreciative for the fans for coming out, "I think there were 800 people here surrounding a practice field. Awesome environment. It was great to see."
Saturday, August 18 at Lambuth Campus in Jackson (TN) will be the next time Tiger fans will be able to see the Tigers in action. Memphis will have a scrimmage that is scheduled at 10am that day and it is open to the public.