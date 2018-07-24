The AAC announced their 5th Anniversary football team and 5 Memphis Tigers made the team.



FIFTH ANNIVERSARY FOOTBALL TEAM AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE OFFENSE



Quarterback Keenan Reynolds, Navy (2015) 2015 Offensive Player of the Year; fifth in Heisman Trophy voting; NCAA career record for touchdowns; plays for Seattle Seahawks



Running Backs



D’Angelo Brewer, Tulsa (2014-16) Two-time all-conference selection; holds American career rushing record (3,917 yards)



Marlon Mack, USF (2013-16) Three-time first team all-conference selection; 2014 Rookie of the Year; 3,609 career yards; plays for Indianapolis Colts



Wide Receivers



Zay Jones, ECU (2014-16) Two-time all-conference pick; 2016 Biletnikoff Award finalist; set conference and NCAA single-season and career receptions records; Academic All-America; plays for Buffalo Bills



Anthony Miller, Memphis (2014-17) Two-time all-conference selection; 2017 Consensus All-America; conference-records of 18 TDs in 2017 and 37 in career; plays for Chicago Bears Courtland Sutton, SMU (2015-17) Two-time first-team all-conference pick; 31 career touchdown receptions ranks second in conference history; plays for Denver Broncos



Tight End



Jordan Akins, UCF (2014-17) First team all-conference in 2017; plays for Houston Texans



Offensive Tackles



Kofi Amichia, USF (2013-16) First team all-conference in 2016; plays for Green Bay Packers



Dion Dawkins, Temple (2013-16) Two-time all-conference selection; made 41 career starts; plays for Buffalo Bills



Eric Lefeld, Cincinnati (2013) Unanimous first-team all-conference selection in 2013



Offensive Guards



E.K. Binns, Navy (2015) First team all-conference in 2015; Academic All-America selection



Adam West, Navy (2015-16) First team all-conference in 2016



Center Kyle Friend, Temple (2013-16) First team all-conference in 2015; made 41 career starts; plays for Carolina Panthers



DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS



Defensive Linemen



Matt Ioannidis, Temple (2013-16) Two-time all-conference selection; plays for Washington Redskins



Justin Lawler, SMU (2013-17) Two-time first-team all-conference pick; plays for Los Angeles Rams



Ed Oliver, Houston (2016-present) Consensus All-America and American Defensive Player of the Year in 2017; two-time first team all-conference



Haason Reddick, Temple (2013-16) Unanimous all-conference first team in 2016; first-round draft pick of Arizona Cardinals



Marcus Smith, Louisville (2013) 2013 American Defensive Player of the Year; plays for Seattle Seahawks



Linebackers



Genard Avery, Memphis (2014-17) Two-time first team all-conference pick; league-leading 22.0 tackles for loss in 2017; plays for Cleveland Browns



Shaquem Griffin, UCF (2013-17) 2016 American Defensive Player of the Year; 2017 All-America selection; two-time first-team all-conference pick (unanimous in 2017); 2018 Peach Bowl defensive MVP; plays for Seattle Seahawks



Tyler Matakevich, Temple (2013-16) Three-time first-team all-conference pick; 2015 American Defensive Player of the Year, Bednarik Award and Nagurski Trophy winner and NCAA consensus All-America; three 100-tackle seasons (four overall); plays for Pittsburgh Steelers



Auggie Sanchez, USF (2013-17) Three-time all-conference selection, including first-team honors in 2017; ranks second in career tackles (386) in conference history



Cornerbacks



Jacoby Glenn, UCF (2013-14) 2014 American Defensive Player of the Year; two-time first-team all-conference selection; led conference with seven interceptions in 2014; plays for Kansas City Chiefs



Mike Hughes, UCF (2017) First team all-conference in 2017; scored four non-offensive touchdowns in 2017; first-round draft pick of Minnesota Vikings



Parry Nickerson, Tulane (2014-17) Two-time all-conference selection; conference-record 16 career interceptions; plays for New York Jets



Safeties



Clayton Geathers, UCF (2013-14) Two-time all-conference selection, including first-team pick in 2014; plays for Indianapolis Colts



Obi Melifonwu, UConn (2013-16) First team all-conference in 2016; second in The American with 9.8 tackles per game in 2016; plays for Oakland Raiders



Kicker



Jake Elliott, Memphis (2013-16) 2014 and 2015 American Special Teams Player of the Year; 2015 All-America; four-time first-team all-conference; holds conference’s career scoring record; plays for Philadelphia Eagles



Punter



Tom Hornsey, Memphis (2013) 2013 Ray Guy Award winner, Consensus All-America and American Special Teams Player of the Year



Return Specialist



Tony Pollard, Memphis (2016-present) 2017 All-America; 2016 and 2017 American Special Teams Player of the Year; led nation with four kickoff return touchdowns in 2017 and 40.0 yards per return