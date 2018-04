The Tigers dished out more offers today.



3* cornerback and Ole Miss commit Jalen Jordan was offered by Memphis. His main recruiter is Memphis defensive back coach TJ Rushing.



2021 linebacker Deontae Lawson (Mobile, AL) was offered by Memphis. Lawson is starting to gain some offers. Tennesse, FAU, Southern Miss, and South Alabama have already offered him.

To read the rest of the article, click here (Premium)