Memphis, Tennessee:

Memphis and Ole Miss met on the hardwood in an epic battle for regional bragging rights. This game between the Rebels and Tigers lived up to all the hype and then some.

For starters, this game went back and forth for all 40 minutes. It felt like two heavyweight boxers going for all 12 rounds without a knockout. It had the feeling of March with the tension so thick you could have cut it with a butter knife.

A few things jumped off the page when going back over the win.

Let's start with the negatives before we dive into the good stuff that happened.

Late game free throws:

The Tigers had plenty of opportunities to completely bury the Rebels late in the game with free-throw shooting but went cold instead. Memphis shot 78% ( 14-18) from the line in the first half. The second half was pitiful, to say the least, the Tigers shot 56% ( 10-18) from the line, a lot of which came late in the second half.

Free Throws will make or break a team come March Madness time, if the Tigers want a chance to play for Final Four, they must figure out how to get over the free-throw woes.

The second area of weakness for the Tigers following the Ole Miss game was careless freshman mistakes caused by inexperience. There were several instances where the Tigers would push the lead to double-digits before letting Ole Miss back in the game with careless turnovers and a lot of head-scratching fouls. These mistakes can be blamed on a lack of basketball IQ that can be taught as the season progresses.

These two mistakes are the product of having an extremely young team playing in marquee games in the early part of the season. Watch for Penny Hardaway to make the necessary adjustments to make this team fit the mold of a high standard.

Now for the positives, starting with Head Coach Penny Hardaway.

Coming into the game with Ole Miss and Kermit Davis, Penny knew he would have his hands full with one of the best coaches in the SEC. Penny made adjustments that only veteran guys have the know-how to do. Penny was able to keep the young Tigers at ease after every Ole Miss run. Much of this win goes in credit to Penny Hardaway and his staff for preparing a flawless gameplan.

Lastly, Precious Achiuwa and DJ Jeffries are starting to show great promise and leadership with James Wiseman out. These two guys combined for 48 of the 87 points scored for the Tigers. Precious led the team in scoring with 25, and in rebounds with 11. With Wiseman out until January 12th, these two will need to continue to step up for the Tigers to ride the ship out for March.

Memphis will return to action on Thanksgiving afternoon for their second neutral-site game of the year and will take on NC. State in Brooklyn.

Look for the Tigers to struggle early in the game without Lester Quinones, who is sidelined with a broken hand. The Tigers will likely play with the lineups a bit on Thursday without Lester and James.

Memphis and NC. State will tip-off at 3:00 central on ESPN2.



