{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 13:10:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Gainwell drafted by Eagles

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
@RivalsBmoss

With the 160th pick in the 5th round Kenneth Gainwell was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles. That was a later than what most thought he'd go. A lot of the mock drafts had Gainwell going in the 3rd round.

Kenneth Gainwell opted out of the 2020 season after having a sensational 2019.

Memphis Tigers football recruiting
Kenneth Gainwell (© Nelson Chenault/USATSI)

In 2019 Gainwell rushed for 1,459 yards with 13 touchdowns. He also had 610 receiving yards with 3 touchdowns.

Gainwell is a dynamic back that could transition to slow receiver in the NFL. His route running is a strength. He has only 3 drops on 60 career catchable targets.

PFF said Gainwell has elite agility. Was rarely pinned down in space. A nightmare for linebackers one-on-one.

Gainwell is the 4th Memphis running back in the last 3 years to be drafted into the NFL.

In 2019 Darrell Henderson went 70th overall to the Rams. and Tony Pollard went 128th to the Dallas Cowboys. Last year Antonio Gibson went 66th to the Washington Redskins...err...Football Club.

Memphis is quickly becoming RBU.

