Memphis, Tennessee:

It's finally here! It's game week in the 901 with the Memphis Tigers set to host arch-rival Ole Miss on Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

For the regional fans, this has been a staple dating back to the first meeting in 1921. Ole Miss holds the longest winning streak in the series with a 17 game winning streak dating from 1921 to 1962. The Rebels also hold the largest margin of victory with a 92-0 win in 1932.

When Memphis and Ole Miss meet on Saturday, August 21st it will be the 61st meeting between the two teams. Ole Miss holds a 47-11-2 overall record over the Tigers. The last win for Memphis came back in 2015 when the Tigers shocked the Rebels 34-27.

With just four days until kickoff between Memphis and Ole Miss, the Tigers open the week as a touchdown favorite over the Rebels.

Both Head Coaches met with the media on Monday and had this to say about the matchup:

Memphis Football Head Coach Mike Norvell on Saturday's game-

" There has been a lot of work that has gone into our preparation, going all the way back to January. I'm really pleased with our football team and the approach they have taken throughout not only fall camp, but what they have done since winter conditioning. I really like this football team. I like the work they have put in. I'm impressed with the leadership we have. That was a challenge for us at times in the past. I think the culture has been established. Our guys understand the expectation. We see more and more players holding themselves accountable and helping hold the team accountable to what the expectations are. I'm pleased with what I've seen. I think we are a bigger, stronger and faster football team at all positions. We've had a couple of dynamic players that have departed and moved on to the National Football League. I like the guys that have stepped up and established themselves as go-to guys and playmakers for this team. We're excited about this Saturday. Any time you get the opportunity to host an SEC opponent there is going to be a great deal of buzz and excitement. That's definitely the case here in Memphis. Everywhere I go in the community you can tell all Memphians are excited about some Tiger football. We're excited about kicking off the season here at home."

On continuing the series with Ole Miss:

"I'd love for it to continue. I think these regional games - whether it's Ole Miss, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Missouri - those are all games we'd love to play in. It brings our fan base to a new level of excitement. I think it's great even for their fan base to have a great place to travel to and play in front of a great atmosphere with two quality teams squaring off. These are the games you want to play in. I'm excited we get the opportunity in Game 1 at the Liberty Bowl to play Ole Miss."

Ole Miss Head Coach Matt Luke had this to say about the game-

" "Excited about game week. We had our first game week (type) practice last week, and there was a lot of energy and a lot of bounce. Guys are excited about not hitting each other and getting ready for that first game. I think we are coming out of camp relatively healthy. I think the biggest question mark is still Alex Givens. We are trying to integrate him, doing a bunch a walk-throughs and a bunch of conditioning stuff. I think he is still day-to-day at this point, and we will know more Tuesday and Wednesday. Other than that, we are pretty healthy. Excited about going to Memphis to play, I think that is a huge fan base for us. The location is close, so it is very important for us. Lots of respect for them as a team. Coach (Mike) Norvell has done a great job running the ball, RPOs, their quarterback is very accurate. Lots of defensive guys back, so they have a lot of experience on that side of the ball. Overall, just really excited to get out there and go play."





Memphis and Ole Miss will kick off on Saturday, August 31st, at 11:00 A.M. on ABC at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.