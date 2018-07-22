Gearing up for AAC Media Day
The 2018 AAC Media Day is nearly upon us. Lets take a look at what the Tigers will be doing while at the Media Day.
The schedule for Coach Norvell-
Monday
3:00 SiriusXM
3:15 USA Football
3:30 ESPN
3:45 CBS Sports Network
6:00 Bowl Partners Reception
7:00 Clambake
Tuesday
7:30 Breakfast
8:45 Coaches’ Group Photo
9:00-9:30 Commissioner’s Address
9:35 American Digital Network Live
9:40 American Digital Network/CFP
9:50 Local Television as requested
10:10 National Football Foundation
10:30-11:00 Coaches’ Roundtable
11:15-12:00 Breakout
12:00 Lunch
The schedule for the players-
Curtis Akins, Emmanuel Cooper, Drew Kyser, Tony Pollard
Monday
3:30 One-On-One Interviews
3:45 American Photo Shoot
7pm Clambake
Tuesday
7:30 Breakfast
8:30 Players’ Group Photo
9:35 Pollard- American Digital Network Live
9:50 Local Television as requested
10:30 Cooper, Kyser- American Social Station
10:40 Akins, Pollard- CBS Sports Network
11:15-12:00 Breakout Interviews
12:00 Lunch.
The American Athletic Conference Fifth Anniversary Football Team will be announced Monday, July 23, at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT.
The 2018 preseason media poll will be announced Tuesday, July 24, at 8:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. CT.