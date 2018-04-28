Memphis linebacker Genard Avery was picked in the 5th round and 150th overall to the Cleveland Browns.

Avery, 6-foot-1 248 lbs., led Memphis last year with 22 tackles for loss. He has experience at inside and outside linebacker as well as some playing time at defensive end.

In his 4 years at Memphis, Avery registered 168 tackles, 44.5 for loss, 21 .5 sacks and had 2 interception returns for a touchdown.

With Miller going to Chicago in the 2nd round, this is the first time Memphis has had at least 2 players drafted for the first time since 2015 when Bobby McCain went in the 5th round and Martin Ifedi went in the 7th round.

Avery is the first Memphis linebacker to be drafted since Richard Hogans in 1997.