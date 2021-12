Geoffrey Cantin-Arku commits to Memphis

Memphis picked up a big time transfer when Syracuse linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku chose Memphis over Rutgers and made his decision known via social media.

The 6-foot-4 linebacker recorded 44 toackles and 1 sack last year for Syracuse.



Cantin-Arku becomes the second big transfer to chose Memphis. Florida State offensive lineman Ira Henry told TigerSportsReport last week that he was transferring to Memphis.



Coach Ryan Silverfield and staff are grinding away and reloading the team for a run in 2022.