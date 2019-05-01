With just two home weekend series left on the season, there is no better time to get out to FedEx Park and support the Memphis Tigers baseball team. This team has been hard at work this season and have an opportunity to play in the postseason at the AAC Tournament in Clearwater, Florida.

In this article, we're going to take a look at a few reasons as to why any living breathing Memphian should come out and support this team as this team makes a push for postseason play.

First and foremost and let's start this off with, Memphis has always been a city that supports their teams and their city as a whole. Well, if that's the case then coming out to support a pretty good baseball team should be a no brainer for Tiger fans across the city. After completing the season sweep over Arkansas State the Tigers are in prime position to make a run at the AAC Tournament in late May, and with only two-weekend series left it's the perfect time to come out and support this team.

With general admission tickets at five dollars coming out to FedEx Park is both economical and a great time to be had by all. On the weeknight games, you can even grab a hot dog and a coke for a dollar a piece. So it's a total win no matter how you might look at it!

The second reason as to why you the fans should come out and support this Tigers, baseball team. The weather this time of year is absolutely perfect for a day at the ballpark, it's never too hot during spring in the midsouth. Sure, there might be a little rain delay or two but rain delays at the ballpark are way more fun than a rainy boring day at the house. So put away the Playstation or Netflix and come out to FedEx Park for a beautiful day at the ballpark.

Lastly, this team needs your support. Much like any of the other sports, the teams feed off the energy of the crowd. So why wouldn't you want to come out and make it a true home-field advantage for the hometown Memphis Tigers? This team deserves your full support and your full backing. From the regular fans to the administration and everybody in between it's time to come out to FedEx Park on the South Campus and show the AAC what Tiger baseball is all about.

Memphis will return home on Friday night for a three-game series with the USF Bulls, before hosting Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Tuesday, and the Cincinnati Bearcats starting next Friday. Come out and show the College Baseball world what Tiger baseball is all about! It helps in recruiting, on the field, and the overall culture around the program.