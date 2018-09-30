Ticker
Grading out the AAC

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com are extremely excited to partner with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football.

Each week we share the grades for Memphis and this week we'll take a look at where all the teams rank in the PFF grades.

Here's the updated team grade rankings heading into week 6

PFF Grade for Offense
Rank Team Offensive Grade

1

Memphis

87.3

2

Cincinnati

81.1

3

USF

76.1

4

Houston

76

5

UCF

74.3

6

Navy

73.3

7

Tulane

69.5

8

Temple

68.7

8

SMU

68.7

10

East Carolina

68.1

11

UConn

64.5

12

Tulsa

59.2
PFF Grade for Defense
Rank Team Defensive Grade

1

Temple

91.4

2

Cincinnati

90.9

3

Houston

88.7

4

UCF

88.2

4

Memphis

88.2

6

USF

84

7

East Carolina

83.7

8

Tulsa

83.1

9

Navy

83

10

Tulane

80.7

11

SMU

78.9

12

UConn

58.4
