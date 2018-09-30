Grading out the AAC
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com are extremely excited to partner with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football.
Each week we share the grades for Memphis and this week we'll take a look at where all the teams rank in the PFF grades.
Here's the updated team grade rankings heading into week 6
PFF Grade for Offense
|Rank
|Team
|Offensive Grade
|
1
|
Memphis
|
87.3
|
2
|
Cincinnati
|
81.1
|
3
|
USF
|
76.1
|
4
|
Houston
|
76
|
5
|
UCF
|
74.3
|
6
|
Navy
|
73.3
|
7
|
Tulane
|
69.5
|
8
|
Temple
|
68.7
|
8
|
SMU
|
68.7
|
10
|
East Carolina
|
68.1
|
11
|
UConn
|
64.5
|
12
|
Tulsa
|
59.2
PFF Grade for Defense
|Rank
|Team
|Defensive Grade
|
1
|
Temple
|
91.4
|
2
|
Cincinnati
|
90.9
|
3
|
Houston
|
88.7
|
4
|
UCF
|
88.2
|
4
|
Memphis
|
88.2
|
6
|
USF
|
84
|
7
|
East Carolina
|
83.7
|
8
|
Tulsa
|
83.1
|
9
|
Navy
|
83
|
10
|
Tulane
|
80.7
|
11
|
SMU
|
78.9
|
12
|
UConn
|
58.4